A tribute to colour and motion

There’s always something deeply poignant about films and books where the main protagonist returns back to his hometown after experiencing life elsewhere and, this month’s showing of Charles & Ron’s collection titled Saints, love and Mediterranean Lights showed how hypnotically beautiful the power of nostalgia and love for one’s birth place can be.

Born and raised in Birkirkara, there is no one who knows his hometown better than Charles Borg, and it is this great affection that he has for his birthplace which helped inspire this stunning collection and made the village that has grown into a town the ideal location for the first local showing of a Charles & Ron collection in the last couple of years.

An homage to colour and motion, the scene was set as if for a village festa, with the audience sitting in front of the gaily lit church and a seated band playing well-worn classics in front of the church doors.

Indeed, the excitement was palpable as the show opened with seasoned model Romina Camilleri’s unmistakeable walk and a short black satin dress which was cinched at the waist with a belt emblazoned with the word ‘Saint’. What followed this show-stopping entrance was a beautiful mix of jewel tones on a number of different fabrics and textures all held together by an air of festivity and with more than a passing nod to the village patron saint, St Helen, who was the Empress and mother of Constantine the Great and a central figure in the Christian faith.

Despite the fact that this is not the first time the dynamic duo has turned to the festa for inspiration, while their spring/summer 2014 collection swayed towards the lighter side of the village fete and was swathed in pastels, whites and golds, this collection gave centre stage to the gaily coloured lights and fireworks which light up the night sky.

While the previous collection can even be described as somewhat delicate thanks to the choice of colour scheme, Saints, love and Mediterranean lights was all about being bold in pinks, oranges and purples set against pitch black backdrops.

Apart from the beautifully fitted and flattering pieces that have become characteristic of the Charles & Ron brand, I was particularly impressed with the fitting of two of their camel coloured looks which had a 1960s/1970s cocktail party vibe and the right mix of restraint and edginess.

The defining prints of the collection, which were St Helen’s crown and the coloured outline of the festa lights, made for worthy and beautiful motifs. The crown found itself emblazoned onto floor length, second-skin dresses and elegantly cut two pieces outfits while the festa light print (which looked exactly like the outside light decorations found on churches) was superimposed onto jerseys which were married with patchwork billowy skirts and tulle skirts, as well as long willowy chiffon dresses adorned with lavishly hued pussy bows. Something which made the collection further stand out was the use of vertical stripes and solid blocks of rectangular colour – these aspects gave the pieces further structure.

Whereas in the past Charles and Ron mainly focused on womenswear, this collection saw several menswear pieces going down the catwalk with everything from a jewelled shoulder caramel cape coat to buttercream coloured silk shirts for the more adventurous wearer. In showing the androgynous air of many of the accessories in the Charles & Ron line, the male models carried striking leather bucket bags and leather shoppers which were both spacious and stylish.

While the aforementioned bag designs have become Charles & Ron staples, the new collection’s bag designs, which are based on the one given as a gift to Queen Elizabeth II on her last visit to Malta, were reworked and produced in the autumn/winter 2016/2017 colours and featured catchphrases such as ‘Saint’ and ‘Empress’ which gave the classic style a cool edge.

In keeping with the theme of the evening, the show ended with fireworks going off in the background. Saints, love and Mediterranean lights was not only an objectively beautiful show but it was a love letter to a Mediterranean way of life. Like all great pieces of home inspired art, it succeeded in making everyone present fall in love with their country all over again.