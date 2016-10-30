Gozitan dancers to perform at London’s Dance Proms today

For the second consecutive year, Centre Stage Dance Academy will be performing at the Dance Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, London, today. The dance chosen is a Cuban-style number, entitled Havana Tropicana, choreographed by Natalie Sciortino.

Twenty-seven Gozitan dancers, aged between 14 and 26, will be taking part. Dance Proms is a unique collaborative project between three of the world’s leading dance training and awarding bodies – the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing, the International Dance Teachers Association and the Royal Academy of Dance, together with the Royal Albert Hall.

Around 450 dancers will be performing in front of an audience of around 6,000 people, including Dance Proms patrons Darcey Bussell, Matt Flint, Arlene Phillis and the popular dance troupe Flawless.

Royal Ballet dancers and Ballroom champions will also make an appearance.

The final choreographies that form part of the Dance Proms line-up were chosen from among hundreds of other filmed choreographies from all over the world by a panel of professional judges, including one highly experienced representative of each of the three partner dance examinations boards.

Centre Stage Dance Academy is being supported by the Malta Arts fund.