Watch: Drone footage shows Italy quake damage

Video: Reuters

Italian firefighters released aerial footage filmed with drones of the damage in quake-hit towns in central Italy.

The aerial footage showed partially collapsed and cracked buildings in the towns of Camerino and Visso near the epicentre of the earthquakes.

Firefighters also accompanied local residents to collect belongings in areas that have been cordoned off due to security reasons.

The three main overnight quakes on Wednesday came about two hours apart.

The first tremor measured magnitude 5.4, causing many people to flee their homes and the second was stronger at 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.9 aftershock came a couple hours after that, and dozens of weaker ones followed.

The quakes caused widespread damage and terrified residents, just two months after the last one killed nearly 300 and razed villages in the same area.

So far there have been no reports of deaths.