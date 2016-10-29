Advert
Saturday, October 29, 2016

Sports round-up

Swimming: Swimmer Michael Phelps, unbeknownst to the world, competed at the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil as a married man, having quietly wed his fiancée, former Miss California Nicole Johnson, weeks earlier, court records showed. Phelps and Johnson tied the knot in Paradise Valley, Arizona, on June 13, but have not publicly announced the nuptials.

Formula One: Mexican F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez, who has yet to score a point for the Haas team in 18 races, indicated yesterday that he could be on the way out. “I think Gene (Haas) has been very clear in the media, they want to wait a few races,” he said about his plans for 2017. “Fortunately, we have other options.”

Ticket probe: Brazilian prosecutors are analysing a request by lawyers for the former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey to return his passport, a move that could allow him to return home to Ireland. Hickey was detained in Rio de Janeiro in August during the Olympics Games in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.

Snooker: Home hope Ding Junhui is in the final of the International Championship in China following a 9-4 victory over Judd Trump. Ding  stormed into a 6-0 lead in the afternoon session against Trump and, although the Englishman fought back to make it 7-4, the 29-year-old saw out the final two frames to move into tomorrow’s final.

