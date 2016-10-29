IOC says Rio anti-doping programme a success

The Rio Olympics anti-doping programme was successful despite a lack of trained staff and resources, the International Olympic Committee said yesterday following a World Anti Doping Agency report noting “serious failings” in the process.

Doping was at top of the agenda well before the first South American Olympics in August after dozens of Russian athletes were banned following revelations of a state-supported doping system.

The IOC said the overall programme had been successful, despite the lack of trained staff and inadequate testing outlined in the WADA observers (IO) report.

“The anti-doping programme in Rio de Janeiro had to overcome some challenges too, such as a lack of resources and trained volunteers/staff,” the IOC said.

“This was managed successfully thanks to the dedication and expertise of Rio 2016 and international staff and volunteers.”

The 55-page WADA report by its IO team had said several athletes earmarked for testing “simply could not be found” while there was “little or no in-competition blood testing in many high-risk sports” at the Games.

The IOC said the programme had nevertheless delivered.

“The IO report shows that it was a successful Olympic Games with a successful anti-doping programme,” the IOC’s medical chief Richard Budgett said.

“The integrity of the programme was ensured despite some challenges the organising committee had to overcome. I would like to thank all the involved experts, staff and volunteers.”