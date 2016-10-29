Pharmacies open tomorrow

Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Marrit Pharmacy, 1st May Street, Fleur-de-Lys (2148 8613);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.

The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira health centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow next to Iklin Pastoral Centre, from 8.30am till 1pm. If you feel healthy kindly get your ID card and donate blood.