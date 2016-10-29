Advert
Saturday, October 29, 2016, 06:02

Almost Holy

Almost Holy, a film on the self-proclaimed saviour of street children Gennadiy Mokhnenko, screens again tonight at St James Cavalier.

Almost Holy, a film on the self-proclaimed saviour of street children Gennadiy Mokhnenko, screens again tonight at St James Cavalier.

Ukranian Pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko has made a name for himself by patrolling the streets and forcing homeless, drug-addicted children to stay at his centre.

The life of “Pastor Crocodile” (as he calls himself) has been turned into the documentary Almost Holy, showing a man’s crusade as he leads the largest rehabilitation centre on the territory of the former USSR state, with his cruel working methods bordering on vigilantism.

The film is directed by Steve Hoover and produced by, among others, acclaimed film director Terrence Malick.

■  The documentary screens tonight at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 9pm. It is being shown in English and Ukrainian (with English subtitles). The film is suitable for those aged 15 and over. For more information on both screenings, visit http://kreattivita.org .

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Annual concert by the King’s Own...

  2. Announcements

  3. Seminar on carbon footprint

  4. A funny representation of European history

  5. Ride for charity

  6. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  7. Almost Holy

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed