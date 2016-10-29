Almost Holy, a film on the self-proclaimed saviour of street children Gennadiy Mokhnenko, screens again tonight at St James Cavalier.

Ukranian Pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko has made a name for himself by patrolling the streets and forcing homeless, drug-addicted children to stay at his centre.

The life of “Pastor Crocodile” (as he calls himself) has been turned into the documentary Almost Holy, showing a man’s crusade as he leads the largest rehabilitation centre on the territory of the former USSR state, with his cruel working methods bordering on vigilantism.

The film is directed by Steve Hoover and produced by, among others, acclaimed film director Terrence Malick.

■ The documentary screens tonight at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 9pm. It is being shown in English and Ukrainian (with English subtitles). The film is suitable for those aged 15 and over. For more information on both screenings, visit http://kreattivita.org .