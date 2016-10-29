Photos of the week - Times of Malta
20-26 October 2016
Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.
Members of the Forensic team sift through the wreckage of a small twin-engine aircraft after crashing just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Members of the AFM inspect the runway at Malta International Airport shortly after a small twin-engine plane crashed just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Members of the Forensic team sift through the wreckage of a small twin-engine aircraft after crashing just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sail boats wait in anticipation for the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Sail boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The sailing boat "Artie" of Malta starts the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Crew members' feet hang over the side of a sailing boat at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Spectators watch sailing boats gather at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crewman on a sailing boat reaches out for a rope as before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
A crewman is hoisted up the sails of a sailing boat as it passes near the cruise liner "Rhapsody of the Seas" before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Spectators in Senglea’s 'gardjola' watch tower enjoy the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
A traditional harbour ferry boat carrying tourists passes in front of the sailing boat "Rambler" of the U.S. before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Crew members' feet hang over the side of a sailing boat at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Two sailboats sail neck and neck in front of Fort St Angelo in Grand Harbour shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Sailing boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sailing boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Sea gulls fly with sailboats just outside the Grand Harbour breakwater shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Sailboats race for the mouth of the Grand Harbour moments after the start of the Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Sea gulls fly with sailboats just outside the Grand Harbour breakwater shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The sailing boat "Rambler" of the U.S. takes part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race off Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
The sailing boat "Audax Energia" of Spain takes part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race off Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
New police recruits throw their caps into the air after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
New police recruits celebrate after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
New police recruits celebrate after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
An airliner passes in front of the sun on October 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Pigeons perch themselves on a lamppost above the Valletta bus terminus on October 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A cat peers through bars at the Valletta open theatre on October 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The setting sun reflects off the ground at l-Ahrax, Mellieha, on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
High-rise buildings of different kinds in Paola on October 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
(Left to right) Balzan’s Bojan Kaljevic and Luke Sciberras and Mark Anthony Borg of Hamrun Spartans jump for a high ball during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Balzan’s Lydon Micallef (centre) powers his way through Louis Vergara and Luke Sciberras of Hamrun Spartans during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Hamrun Spartans defender Philip Chircop (left) and Balzan striker Alan da Silva Sousa leap as they try to win the ball during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Floriana’s Ignacio Varela heads the ball as Mosta’s Dany Djoufack looks on during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Floriana’s Amadou Samb (2nd right) collides with Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Mosta’s Dexter Xuereb (right) tries to tackle Floriana’s Cylde Borg under the watchful eye of referee Malcolm Spiteri during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Floriana’s Nicholas Chiesa celebrates scoring a goal against Mosta during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi
Action from the St James Shield qualifier between Cynergi Depiro and Starlites Naxxar at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on October 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Action from the St James Shield qualifier between Cynergi Depiro and Starlites Naxxar at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on October 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Horses and their jockeys make their way around the first bend during a race at the Marsa Race track on October 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
