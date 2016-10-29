Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

Members of the Forensic team sift through the wreckage of a small twin-engine aircraft after crashing just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Members of the AFM inspect the runway at Malta International Airport shortly after a small twin-engine plane crashed just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Members of the Forensic team sift through the wreckage of a small twin-engine aircraft after crashing just after take off on October 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Investigators and rescue services work at the scene of a plane crash at Malta International Airport on October 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sail boats wait in anticipation for the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sail boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The sailing boat "Artie" of Malta starts the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Crew members' feet hang over the side of a sailing boat at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Spectators watch sailing boats gather at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crewman on a sailing boat reaches out for a rope as before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A crewman is hoisted up the sails of a sailing boat as it passes near the cruise liner "Rhapsody of the Seas" before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Spectators in Senglea’s 'gardjola' watch tower enjoy the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A traditional harbour ferry boat carrying tourists passes in front of the sailing boat "Rambler" of the U.S. before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Crew members' feet hang over the side of a sailing boat at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Two sailboats sail neck and neck in front of Fort St Angelo in Grand Harbour shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sailing boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sailing boats start the Rolex Middle Sea Race in Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sea gulls fly with sailboats just outside the Grand Harbour breakwater shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sailboats race for the mouth of the Grand Harbour moments after the start of the Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Sea gulls fly with sailboats just outside the Grand Harbour breakwater shortly after the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on October 22. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The sailing boat "Rambler" of the U.S. takes part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race off Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The sailing boat "Audax Energia" of Spain takes part in the Rolex Middle Sea Race off Valletta's Grand Harbour on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

New police recruits throw their caps into the air after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

New police recruits celebrate after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

New police recruits celebrate after their passing-out parade at the Police Academy in Ta' Kandja on October 21. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

An airliner passes in front of the sun on October 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A passenger airplane leaves contrails in the sky as it flies over Malta at sunset on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Pigeons perch themselves on a lamppost above the Valletta bus terminus on October 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A cat peers through bars at the Valletta open theatre on October 20. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The setting sun reflects off the ground at l-Ahrax, Mellieha, on October 25. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

High-rise buildings of different kinds in Paola on October 26. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

(Left to right) Balzan’s Bojan Kaljevic and Luke Sciberras and Mark Anthony Borg of Hamrun Spartans jump for a high ball during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Balzan’s Lydon Micallef (centre) powers his way through Louis Vergara and Luke Sciberras of Hamrun Spartans during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Hamrun Spartans defender Philip Chircop (left) and Balzan striker Alan da Silva Sousa leap as they try to win the ball during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Floriana’s Ignacio Varela heads the ball as Mosta’s Dany Djoufack looks on during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Floriana’s Amadou Samb (2nd right) collides with Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Mosta’s Dexter Xuereb (right) tries to tackle Floriana’s Cylde Borg under the watchful eye of referee Malcolm Spiteri during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Floriana’s Nicholas Chiesa celebrates scoring a goal against Mosta during their Premier League football match at the Tedesco Stadium in Hamrun on October 22. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Action from the St James Shield qualifier between Cynergi Depiro and Starlites Naxxar at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on October 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Action from the St James Shield qualifier between Cynergi Depiro and Starlites Naxxar at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on October 23. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli