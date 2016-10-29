Red-faced council directs residents to porn site
A council has apologised "unreservedly" after a letter was sent directing residents to a hardcore porn website.
The letter, urging people to check their eligibility to vote, contained the rogue website address and a resident discovered the error when he typed the address into his web browser.
Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils apologised for the "unacceptable mistake" which it blamed on a mail merged form.
"Sending out this web address was absolutely not our intent and we apologise unreservedly to anyone who received it," said Michael Evans, strategic director at the authority.
