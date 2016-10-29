Watch: Cyclist ignores waves whipping The Strand... and gets washed away

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A cyclist was too adventurous for his own liking this morning when he was washed away by strong waves on The Strand in Sliema as he tried to meander through the water.

A video shot by Sliema councillor John Pillow shows the cyclist travelling on the pavement on The Strand despite the strong waves lashing the low-lying area, which flooded the roads.

"We don't know who the cyclist is but he seemed to have walked away unscathed. You really have to be crazy to ride your bike on the promenade in this kind of weather," he said.

Sliema has sustained damage in different areas as northeasterly winds lash the island.

Mr Pillow said trees had been uprooted and canopies damaged, with the Exiles area, especially, appearing to have sustained the wrath of nature.