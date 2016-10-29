Vulnerable Maltese unable to cope with rent prices

The sharp increases in rent prices over recent years are having a serious impact on the ability of vulnerable persons, including families, to secure dignified accommodation, the coalition of Civil Society Organisations said.

The coalition is based on a shared vision where economic growth is not equated with deprivation and marginalisation, but instead leads to social and human prosperity for all, it said.

It said that although possibly a sign that Malta was becoming more prosperous, several Maltese and foreign individuals were unable to cope.

“Whilst we welcome Malta’s economic growth, we also urge the authorities to engage in a process that will ensure growth that is truly nation-wide, and based on principles of social justice and respect for human dignity.

“Malta needs to ensure that all persons have access to affordable accommodation.

As organisations supporting many of Malta’s marginalised communities, we are witnessing the consequences of sharp and often unpredictable increases in rent prices, such as: homelessness, families regularly moving from one locality to another, substandard quality of accommodation, over-crowding, replacement of studies with employment and over-reliance on temporary shelters.”

The coalition said these were exacerbated by the long waiting lists, or ineligibility for social housing.

It said that persons falling into multiple categories, such as women with disabilities or elderly refugees, were more acutely affected. The problem was also affecting low and average income earners.

“In response to this disquieting social development, we are joining forces to raise the issue on the national political agenda…

“We are therefore urging the authorities to give the matter due and urgent consideration, not only in the interests of the persons directly affected by these situations but also for the sake of securing social cohesion and dignified living conditions for all persons," the coalition said.