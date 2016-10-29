Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says documents published by the Environment and Resources Authority show that the Civil Protection Department does not yet have the necessary equipment to tackle a major accident related to the LNG tanker in Marsaxlokk. In another story, the newspaper says a sports coach who admitted to using a spy camera to watch women in their changing rooms has been fired from the childcare centre where he worked and has also been suspended from coaching volleyball.

The Malta Independent says the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has expressed concern with the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking of 190 countries, which saw Malta placing 76th, last among EU states.

L-Orizzont says that the LNG gas tanker will not prevent fishing boats from entering or leaving harbour at any time.

In-Nazzjon quotes Enrico Credendino, the head of the EunavFor Med mission, saying that boats used to traffic migrants are passing through Malta on their way to Libya.