Saturday, October 29, 2016, 10:10

Severe winds cause minor damage all over Malta

Hotel floods in St Julian's

  Fish slime in Portomaso.

    Fish slime in Portomaso.

  A rusted electricity pole was split in two in Jean Houel Street, Naxxar.

    A rusted electricity pole was split in two in Jean Houel Street, Naxxar.

  Sliema. Photo: Peter Darmanin

    Sliema. Photo: Peter Darmanin

  Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

    Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

  • Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

    Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

  • Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

    Debris washed ashore in Marsascala. Photo: Kurt Sansone

  At the Park Towers Mall in St Julian's. Photo: Edmond Vassallo

    At the Park Towers Mall in St Julian's. Photo: Edmond Vassallo

  • At the Park Towers Mall in St Julian's.

    At the Park Towers Mall in St Julian's.

  At the Fekruna area in Xemxija. Photo: Dewi Muller

    At the Fekruna area in Xemxija. Photo: Dewi Muller

  • At the Fekruna area in Xemxija. Photo: Dewi Muller

    At the Fekruna area in Xemxija. Photo: Dewi Muller

A hotel in St Julian’s was flooded last night and the windows of another were shattered as a result of the storm which lashed over the Maltese islands.

A resident said the strong sea waves even smashed cars into the Park Towers Mall in St Julian's.

The glutinous fish slime which caused so many problems this summer was washed into Portomaso.

The police and the Civil Protection Department received several minor damage reports from all over the island, mainly concerning destroyed trees, electricity poles and water tank covers.

No one was injured.

The huge swells and violent waves also battered Sliema's coastline, with violent waves forcing shoreline restaurants to call it a day.

According to the Meteorological Office, northeasterly winds will be strong to very strong today. A moderate gregale warning for mariners is in place.

