Paceville club raids yield 20 unlicensed bouncers

This year, police have caught 20 bouncers working at nightclubs without the necessary licence. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Twenty bouncers were taken to court this year after being caught working at Paceville nightclubs without the necessary permits, the police said.

Inspections are carried out in all places of entertainment “frequently, mostly during the weekends”, and those not licensed to work as private guards are arraigned. Information on the number caught working without a licence was sought after a man alleged he was chased through Paceville by six bouncers working at one of the nightclubs there and beaten in the process. The six men disappeared halfway through their shift and, according to the club’s manager, never returned.

No information as to whether the men were in possession of the required licence was forthcoming. The police said that all those caught without a licence were charged in court. Operators, licensees and owners were charged for hiring workers without a licence.

Legislation regulating bouncers came into force in 2013 after a series of reports of beatings.

In February, two foreign bouncers and the Maltese manager of a Paceville establishment were charged with seriously injuring a man whom they “severely beat” while he was on the ground.

Last year, safety and security came under fire after 74 people, including some minors, were injured when a glass banister collapsed as partygoers rushed to leave a Paceville nightclub.

In the wake of the banister incident, the government stepped up safety regulations in the nightlife hub, increasing police presence in the area and raising fines.

Yet in recent months, there have been a number of incidents where bouncers have been accused of beating partygoers.