In The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow
Here's a snapshot of the content in tomorrow's edition of The Sunday Times of Malta:
· On the front page: An unprecedented scheme to wipe out tax dues in return for property is raising eyebrows.
· A look at the mysteries that surround the plane crash that killed five frenchmen earlier this week.
· An examination of the issues connected to Air Malta, as the airline comes close to the brink.
· What could trigger off an evacuation of residents living near the gas-fired power plant.
· More pictures of the effects of today’s high winds.
· An interview with one of Malta’s greatest living pets.
· An explanation of how one can benefit from the solar farm.
· Special section: Health and well-being – whole foods and gentle forms of exercise.
· A comprehensive guide to what’s on throughout the week.
· Must-have clothing for the autumn.
· A report on tonight’s Juve-Napoli clash.
· Plus: Circle magazine and Escape supplement, overflowing with culture and entertainment
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.