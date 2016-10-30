Advert
Saturday, October 29, 2016, 22:33

Don't forget to turn the clocks back tonight

Clocks go an hour back tonight as we mark the official time of summer time.

At 3am, clocks are to be moved backward to 2am, which means days become shorter from tomorrow evening.

We gain an hour of sleep, but it also means it will start getting darker earlier from tomorrow.

The clocks will go forward again at the end of March. 

 

