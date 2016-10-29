Johnnie Walker Cup final on November 6

The final of the Johnnie Walker Cup, the first major honour at stake after the summer break, will be held on November 6, the Malta Racing Club (MRC) announced.

As in previous years, there were five qualification races with 10 trotters progressing to the final of this Gold Class championship.

The total prize money is €1,600 with the winner earning €900 while trophies, commissioned for the occasion, will be handed out to the first four finishers.

The Johnnie Walker Cup dates back to 1939. Last year’s winner was One Photo, driven by Charles Debono.

This year, One Photo failed to make it past the qualifying stage.

In a statement, the MRC expressed its heartfelt thanks to the sponsors of this event, M.Demajo (Wines & Spirits) Ltd, especially marketing manager Alfred Braddick for his continued backing in helping the club organise this popular championship from a financial point-of-view.

The draw to determine the positions for tomorrow week’s final were held at the Malta Racing Club headquarters in Marsa a few days ago.

Edwin Borg, the MRC chairman, and Braddick, attended the draws.

The horses contesting the Johnnie Walker Cup final will be starting with the following numbers: 1. Sullian du Mouty; 2. Blizzard AD; 3. Solide du Jayle; 4. Voyou Atout; 5. Power To Be; 6. Lover Roc; 7. Eklas Superior; 8. Energitj; 9. Qurieux du Ponchet; 10. Digital Motion.