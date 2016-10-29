Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw with Burnley
Manchester United stretched their winless Premier League streak to four games after their manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Ander Herrera were sent off in a 0-0 home draw with Burnley.
Referee Mark Clattenburg dismissed Mourinho at halftime after the Portuguese protested over a first-half penalty claim being waved away by the official, while Herrera was red-carded for a second bookable foul midway through the second half.
United missed a barrage of chances in either half and hit the woodwork twice as they laid siege to Burnley's goal, whose keeper Tom Heaton produced a superb performance against his former club with a string of spectacular saves.
The 30-year old, who never got a look-in at United during his 2005-2010 stint at Old Trafford, denied Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic three times each, including a breathtaking stop to keep out the latter's close-range overhead kick.
