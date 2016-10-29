Juventus beat Napoli, Higuain scores winner

Gonzalo Higuain scored in his first match against Napoli since their bitter divorce to give his new club Juventus a 2-1 win in their Serie A showdown.

The Argentine, who scored a record 36 league goals for Napoli last season, drilled the ball home in the 71st minute for his seventh goal of the season, which he did not celebrate.

Leonardo Bonucci had volleyed the Serie A leaders in front, taking advantage of a misplaced Faouzi Ghoulam clearance, in the 50th minute, but Jose Callejon silenced the Juventus stadium with a clinically taken goal four minutes later.

Higuain had two years to run on his contract with Napoli, who did not want to sell him, but moved to Juventus in July after the Turin club agreed to pay a 90 million euro ($98.83 million) buyout clause in his contract.

Juventus have 27 points from 11 games, five ahead of AS Roma who visit Empoli on Sunday. Napoli, last season's runners-up, are third with 20.