Hamrun Spartans return to winning ways

HAMRUN SPARTANS: 2

PEMBROKE ATHLETA: 1

Ħamrun Spartans returned to winning ways after defeating Pembroke Athleta with two first half goals.

The match turned out to be an interesting, if not vibrant affair with Ħamrun always predisposed to take their game to their opponents. Steve D’Amato’s side scored twice in the opening period, but excitement kept brewing up in the second part of the game, when Pembroke cut the deficit.

Ħamrun Spartans went near with a free-kick inside the first eight minutes. Mifsud Triganza’s swerving drive looked destined to sail into top corner but goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona jumped to his left to touch the ball away for corner.

Jake Grech broke the deadlock just shy the quarter of hour mark, by turning and cracking in a looping shot which appeared to take a deflection via Andrea Scozzese as it sailed over a stranded Calleja Cremona.

Ħamrun’s forward-moving momentum had Saturday Nanapere and Jake Grech shifting positions and from one such foray, past the quarter of hour mark, Calleja Cremona pushed Jake Grech’s close-range shot onto the post.

Some lovely triangulation down the inside right by Nanapere, Patrick Teixeira Maia and Mifsud Triganza worked an opening in the box. Nanapere tried to power through down the left but was crowded out, so he squared the ball for Patrick Teixeira Maia who trundled the ball for the striker to shoot low past Calleja Cremona.

At this point, Hamrun could settle much more for the waiting game only to switch into the fast gear on the break.

Fredrick Tabone, the Ħamrun goalkeeper pulled off two fine diving saves on Asani Djeljilj and Borche Manevski as Pembroke tried to summon a reaction.

The tricky Mifsud Triganza was put through by Nanapere lobbed a cute ball over the onrushing Calleja Cremona but his effort graced the crossbar and bounced off to safety.

Shola Shodiya Haruna came in for Clifford Gauci as Artim Shakjiri tried infuse some urgency in Pembroke’s play. Their response was quick and fruitful. Manevski brought Pembroke hope to his team. A long ball to Jhonanathan Bernardo started the move. His perfect service to Manevski was finished off by the striker with a low shot past Tabone.

However, Hamrun maintained the edge and it was Scozzese’s good cover work that denied Nanapere. Unbelievably miscued balls from Jake Grech and Teixeira Maia let Pembroke off the hook.

The hitherto subdued Pembroke almost stunned Hamrun after 80 minutes as Brandon Muscat’s right-wing cross sailed towards Manevski who met the ball with a powerful header which Tabone saved on the goal-line.

Five minutes from time, a header from Bernardo was tipped to corner by Tabone. At death, Muscat flicked the ball wide for Scozzese from a deep position

A pulsating finish which saw Scozzese’s last-gasp effort from a deep position finishing agonisingly wide. As it turned out Hamrun could sigh with relief.