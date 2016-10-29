New China coach Lippi looks to restore confidence

Marcello Lippi

Marcello Lippi said his first priority as China coach is to restore some confidence to his players as he looks to breathe some life into their faltering campaign to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 68-year-old, who guided Italy to World Cup glory in 2006, was named China coach last weekend and has two weeks to get his side ready for their next qualifier against Qatar in Kunming on November 15.

Lippi is China’s third coach this year and takes over with the country bottom of their six-team, third round Asian qualifying group with one draw and three defeats after four of their 10 scheduled matches.

“We need to play one match at a time, we need to face Qatar next month and we hope that through this match the members of the national team can get some confidence and self-esteem back,” he told a news conference yesterday.

“I think if we take it one match at a time, there might be some change in the situation and our chances will get better and better.

“We hope the results are good, but if they aren’t as good as we hope then we will turn our attention to the next Asian Cup.”

Lippi’s contract will run initially through the 2019 Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.