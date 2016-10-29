Lions go top after easy victory

Naxxar Lions 3

Żebbuġ Rangers 1

Naxxar Lions scored two first half goals on their way to a comfortable victory over Żebbuġ Rangers that lifted them to the top of the Division One standings yesterday.

It was a deserved success for the Lions who could have scored a far more pronounced victory had it not been for a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Julian Azzopardi who was facing his former team for the first time.

It was Żebbuġ who created the first chance after five minutes.

Kurt Zammit served Christian Carl Pace who hit a fierce drive from the edge of the area that just missed the target.

Seconds later a good one two between Yuri De Jesus Messias and Guevera Munov finished with the latter having his shot from close in deflected to a corner.

The Lions managed to forge ahead in the eighth minute.

Duane Bonnici dribbled past a defender from the right flank, and hit a low shot that rolled past Azzopardi.

Bonnici almost struck again a minute later when he timed his run to perfection but was denied by the onrushing Azzopardi.

Vince Carbonaro’s side came close again on 13 minutes when Bonnici outpaced his marker and squared the ball to Messias but his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Naxxar doubled the score minutes later when Messias tapped the ball home after he was released by Munoz.

Two minutes later Messias moved past Meli but his curling drive flew just wide.

Żebbuġ finally threatened on 23 minutes when a Zammit effort just missed the target.

On 25 minutes Bonnici almost added a third goal for Naxxar but was again thwarted by Azzopardi who dived into the winger’s feet to block his run.

Nine minutes from the break the Żebbuġ goalkeeper again starred when he somehow kept out Messias effort from just inside the area.

From the resultant corner, Munoz’s header just missed the upright.

On the change of ends, the match lost much of its intensity.

But still Naxxar continued to create chances and on 72 minutes Azzopardi did well to keep out Munoz’s header.

On 75 minutes a Jurgen Debono volley from just outside the area finished inches wide.

Żebbuġ pulled a goal back a minute later when in a swift break, Dario Tabone lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Omar Borg.

But Naxxar sealed the points on 88 minutes.

Camilleri fouled Messias in the box and from the resultant penalty, the Naxxar striker drilled the ball home.

In stoppage time, the Lions had Ryan Grech dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Naxxar: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, N. Spiteri, D. Bonnici (J. Ellul), R.G. Cassar, J. Debono, R. Grech, S.J. Guevara Munoz (D.J. Nocera Garcia), J. Debono, A. Lubos, Y. Messias.

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, C. Ikenna Kean, T. Trebovac, R. Bajada, A. Curmi (J.C. Camilleri), D. Tabone, S. Borg, C. Pace (K. Grima), I. Meli, R. Mandic, K. Zammit (A. Agius).

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best Player: Duane Bonnici (Naxxar Lions).