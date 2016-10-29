Bonett leaves MFA post to front UEFA match-fixing fight

Chris Bonett is expected to start his new job as UEFA integrity officer early next year.

Chris Bonett is relishing the challenge of spearheading UEFA’s fight against corruption in football in his new role as integrity officer of the European governing body but admitted that his resignation as Malta FA vice-president left him with contrasting emotions.

A sports lawyer who was first elected as one of the three MFA vice-presidents three years ago after initially joining the association as head of the legal department in 2010, Dr Bonett yesterday became the second high-profile official to step down after Bjorn Vassallo, the outgoing general secretary, had announced his resignation on Monday to take up a prestigious post within FIFA.

As in Vassallo’s case, Dr Bonett’s decision to leave his MFA post triggered a mixed reaction.

Local football followers were pleased that another Maltese man had been handpicked for a prominent job at UEFA but their satisfaction was somehow tempered by sadness at seeing another highly-respected official quit his MFA post.

“This morning, after I handed in my resignation, I also sent a letter to all the clubs and MFA employees,” Dr Bonett told Times of Malta.

“I have mixed feelings. I’m proud and satisfied that UEFA have given me the opportunity to be their new integrity officer. It’s not an easy job as I will be the face of UEFA’s fight against corruption in football.

“It’s a tough challenge but I’m looking forward to it.

“On the other hand, there is this feeling of sadness that I’m leaving the Malta FA.

“Six years ago when Norman Darmanin Demajo told me that he needed a lawyer at the MFA and offered me the job, I left everything to work in Maltese football.

“On my first day of work, I only had a desk and chair in my office... I had to build this department from scratch.

“Today, the legal department has five employees and I’ve been their point of reference. All the reforms undertaken in the last six years underline the work we’ve done.

“I’ve met a lot of exceptional people at the Malta FA, clubs and the media, making new friends every single day.

“I’m going to miss them. I’m eternally grateful to these people for their support.

“I had a very good relationship with the clubs and I believe that they appreciated my integrity and serious approach.

“They knew that what I was proposing was not because I had a hidden agenda but because I genuinely believed that it was the way forward for Maltese football.”

While acknowledging that his resignation and that of Vassallo could cause some difficulties for the Malta FA, Dr Bonett has no doubt that the association will keep moving forward under Darmanin Demajo.

“I can understand that it’s going to be difficult for the association to cope with our departures at the beginning because, as the president always said, Bjorn and I were two pillars of the MFA,” Dr Bonett said.

“But, I’ve known Norman (Darmanin Demajo) for the past nine years and he’s a very resourceful person. I’m sure that, under his leadership, the MFA will continue to flourish.

“The appointment of a new general secretary is a priority as it will take the new appointee time to get used to his new job and the staff and vice-versa.

“It’s going to be a learning curve but let’s face it, the MFA had existed for 110 years before Bjorn and I came into the picture and I’m sure it will be there for the next 110 years.”

Dr Bonett, who had been widely regarded as a potential contender to succeed Darmanin Demajo in the future, was at pains to stress that his resignation doesn’t necessarily signal the end of his involvement in Maltese football.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Dr Bonett observed.

“In 2006, I had no idea that, four years later, I would start working for the MFA. In 2010, I didn’t imagine that in 2013, I would be elected MFA vice-president and, after this year’s elections, I never thought that UEFA would offer me this prestigious post.

“At the moment, I feel that this is not a goodbye but a see-you-later as far as my association with Maltese football is concerned.”

Dr Bonett said he is approaching his new role as UEFA integrity officer with an open mind and a determination to step up the battle against match-fixing at all levels.

“I have a lot of ideas on how things should be done but it’s not correct to state my objectives here, certainly not before I consult Emilio Garcia, the head of UEFA’s disciplinary and integrity unit who has shown full trust in me.

“The ultimate objective is to try and eradicate corruption in football but we know it’s very difficult.

“We definitely need a strong education programme on the perils of match-fixing at grassroots level but we must find creative ways to encourage our children not to fall into the trap of corruption.

“A lot of players don’t know what to do when they are approached (to throw a match) and we also need to address this.

“I will also be the lawyer representing UEFA at CAS hearings on match-fixing appeals. It’s a very demanding job but I relish new challenges.”

Election needed

Dr Bonett, who will stay in his current post as MFA vice-president and head of the legal department until the end of the year, said he was willing to help the association organise an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect his successor before taking up his new UEFA post.

The other serving Malta FA vice-presidents are Ludovico Micallef and Alex Manfrè.