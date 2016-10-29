Advert
Saturday, October 29, 2016, 06:39 by

Stephen Jewkes, Reuters

Italy’s Eni confirms targets after worse than forecast loss

The logo of Italian energy company Eni at an Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

The logo of Italian energy company Eni at an Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland. Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Italian oil major Eni stuck to its targets yesterday, despite reporting a worse-than-expected net loss in the third quarter as a result of lower oil prices and a domestic production shutdown.

Commitments by Opec last month to restrain output to boost prices have helped buoy sentiment in the industry but Eni, like other oil companies, is still feeling the impact of a fall in crude prices of more than 50 per cent since mid-2014.

Eni said in a statement that its adjusted net loss in the quarter was €0.484 billion, versus a forecast from analysts, which was provided by the company, for a loss of €0.07 billion.

Eni is looking to raise a total of €5 billion in asset sales over the next two years to help fund growth

In the same period last year, Eni posted a net loss of €0.127 billion.

The state-controlled major, which confirmed it would cut investments this year by 20 per cent, said it expected oil and gas output for the year to be substantially in line with 2015. Production in the quarter rose 0.4 per cent to 1.71 million barrels per day.

“The strategies and targets of the group, including disposals, are confirmed,” CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

Eni is looking to raise a total of €5 billion in asset sales over the next two years to help fund growth.

Sources have said US giant Exxon Mobil has clinched a deal with the company to buy a stake in its giant Area 4 gas field in Mozambique.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mayor of London says banks must have...

  2. McDonald’s Premier Capital plc launches...

  3. Oil up over $50, US inventory drop...

  4. The sharing economy

  5. Panama joins international efforts...

  6. MSE Share Index hits 16-month high

  7. Belgium breaks deadlock over EU-Canada...

  8. British data spurs global bond sell-off...

  9. Italy’s Eni confirms targets after worse...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed