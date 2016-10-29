Hamilton ‘best racing driver since Senna’, says ex Scherzinger

Formula driver Lewis Hamilton with former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger in 2014. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

The X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger thinks her former boyfriend Lewis Hamilton is the best racing driver since Ayrton Senna and believes he is on track for another Formula One World Championship title.

The former Pussycat Doll split with the 31-year-old, currently second in the drivers’ championship, in February last year, but said she wished him nothing but the best in his life.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the singer said: “I don’t see anything negative, I think it’s quite natural when people separate and go their own ways and you just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success and love, like sincerely, and I do.”

Scherzinger, 38, added: “I think that he is the best driver since Ayrton Senna and I think that he’s probably going to win this year and I only wish him happiness and success.”

Hamilton heads to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend trailing Nico Rosberg but will be hoping to overtake him and add to his record of three Formula One World Championship wins from 2008, 2014 and 2015.

I think I’ve probably matured a little later in relationships and living my life

Talking more about her love life, which has included an on-off relationship with Hamilton since 2007, Scherzinger said: “I think I’ve probably matured a little later in relationships and living my life because I started at such a young age, then being in a rock group, then being in a pop group, then being in [groups and bands].

“I was in my first group when I was 18, so I think I was always so focused on working so much that I didn’t have much time for relationships. So I feel like I was just able to get to experience things a little later after work because as you get older, you find more balance in life.”

Scherzinger also gave her opinion on this year’s controversial X Factor contestant Honey G, a novelty rapper who has divided opinion.

She said: “She is a lot of fun, I had Calvin Harris and Will.I.Am in the same week text me and say, ‘Who in the world is Honey G?’ and I was like, ‘Really, how do you guys know about Honey G?’.

“She is the talk of the town and she’s a lot of fun. She actually did pretty good last week. I mean the public is the one who’s keeping her in so far so you never know [how far she might get in the competition].

“She seems really sweet and her mum is really sweet.”