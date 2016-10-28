Antartica to be protected by world's biggest marine reserve

A huge marine reserve will be created in the Ross Sea in Antarctica, a meeting in Australia has agreed.

New Zealand foreign minister Murray McCully said the nations that decide the fate of Antarctica have agreed to a US and New Zealand proposal to protect an area more than twice the size of Texas.

He said it will be the world's largest marine protected area, covering 1.6 million square kilometres, and three-quarters will be a no-fishing zone.

The 24 countries and the European Union have been meeting in Australia this week. The US and New Zealand have been pushing for a marine reserve for years, but such decisions require a consensus. Russia has objected in the past.