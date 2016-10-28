Opening races of the season at Ta’ Qali

The opening races from the national championships will be held at Ta’ Qali, this weekend.

The new Assoċjażżjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi (ASMK) season, again sponsored by Pasta Poiatti, gets underway with the opening races from the Trials Championship at the motorsport track in Ta’ Qali, on Sunday.

The calendar for 2016-17 will include eight rounds for Trials and six races for Enduro riders.

The organisers also announced that the Motocross Championship will be contested over eight rounds and there will be 12 races along the season for the Autocross sections – Modified, Standard and Super Class.

It was also confirmed that most of the motorcycling championship races this season will be held away from the Ta’ Qali complex at venues yet to be named by the organisation.

The association said they are bound to continue exploring new sites for the Trials and Enduro championship events which are both attractive and competitive.

The new locations are made possible thanks to the various quarry owners who are cooperating with the ASMK in planning out the new calendar.

This weekend, the action will be at Ta’ Qali as the Trials Section committee, under the leadership of Manuel Camilleri, will be placing the new equipment ahead of the racing series.

On Sunday, registration opens at 9am and the first runs are scheduled for 10am.

Riders will be grouped in two sections. Class A is for the more experienced and skilled competitors and Class B takes in the others, including beginners to the sport.

Meanwhile, works are currently underway to refurbish the Motocross and Autocross tracks and to re-design the circuit following a delay in the project due to the extremely hot weather in the summer.

The first rounds from these two championships were originally pencilled for November 6 but races could be postponed to another date if works on the layout are not completed in time.

In the meantime, the ASMK is expected to hold talks with Sicilian motocross track expert Angelo Cinquemani on the design of the new circuit.

This will be the third time for Cinquemani to be involved in such projects at the motorsport base in Ta’ Qali.