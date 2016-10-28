Willy wanging TV gaffe leaves presenter in stiches
Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard were left in fits of uncontrollable laughter after Willoughby spoke about "willy-wanging" instead of "welly-wanging" on live television.
The This Morning presenters could hardly contain themselves as the star made the verbal blunder during the ITV daytime programme.
The duo were re-enacting a moment from a 2015 episode, in which Willoughby accidentally smashed an ornamental pineapple with a Wellington boot during a welly-wanging segment.
She said: "Funnily enough, I've never willy wanged since then," as the TV stars and crew in the studio burst out laughing.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.