Willy wanging TV gaffe leaves presenter in stiches

Holly Willoughby and Ben Shephard were left in fits of uncontrollable laughter after Willoughby spoke about "willy-wanging" instead of "welly-wanging" on live television.

The This Morning presenters could hardly contain themselves as the star made the verbal blunder during the ITV daytime programme.

The duo were re-enacting a moment from a 2015 episode, in which Willoughby accidentally smashed an ornamental pineapple with a Wellington boot during a welly-wanging segment.

She said: "Funnily enough, I've never willy wanged since then," as the TV stars and crew in the studio burst out laughing.