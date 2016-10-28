Man runs himself over after falling out of truck

A man driving home from a strip bar in Florida fell out of his pickup, ran over his own leg and then made a getaway as his truck smashed into a nearby house.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the 28-year-old man left a nearby strip bar at around 2am on Tuesday, only to run into trouble less than a block away.

Florida police said that the man fell out of his Ford pickup while driving and ended up running himself over.

The pickup kept rolling and eventually smashed into a house, injuring a 58-year-old woman inside.

Police said that by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver was nowhere to be seen. His pickup, however, was still stuck in the house - with the driver's ID inside it. Police say he remains on the run.