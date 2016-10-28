Woman's extradition case delayed pending further clarifications

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The case to extradite an Italian woman for having been party to a racket of organised crime was put off again today, with authorities waiting on further clarifications from their Italian counterparts.

The woman, Donatella Concas, 40, had to be transferred to Mater Dei Hospital after fainting in court on Wednesday during the proceedings.

She is wanted by the Italian authorities after having fled the country to escape a 44-month prison term.

She had been found guilty before the Italian courts of having been party to a racket of organised crime dealing in usury, extortion and illegal possession of weapons.

Although Ms Concas entered Malta lawfully, she was taken into police custody from her residence in Mosta on October 16 after local authorities were alerted to the issuing of a European Arrest Warrant against her.

Defence lawyer Malcolm Mifsud argued today that while his client had been present at the Court of Appeal hearing, she was absent for the final hearing and was willing to testify in this regard.

According to law, he said, Ms Concas should have been present when the judgment was delivered.

After a two-hour discussion between the prosecution and the defence, the court decided that the prosecution should communicate with Italian judicial authorities to verify which judgment was the final one and whether it was true that Ms Concas was not present for its reading.

The case was put off to November 9 and Ms Concas was remanded in custody.

Vincienne Vella from the AG’s office and Inspector Herman Mula prosecuted.