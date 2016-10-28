'We need to be innovative to stop crime' - Home Affairs minister

Malta's first strategy for the prevention of criminality was published for consultation today, as the minister underlined the importance of preventing crimes rather than merely focusing on compensation.

The aim behind the policy is to streamline the activities of a number of entities in an effort to prevent crime and reduce recidivism.

The strategy, covering the period 2017 - 2021, was drawn up by criminologist Janice Formosa-Pace.

"It would be better to prevent criminal actions and reduce the number of victims rather than just try to explore the compensation to be given," Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said.

Malta remains one of the few countries without a National Crime Prevention Strategy.

Malta was never proactive when it came to strategically preventing the occurrence of crime or addressing the motivation of youth before they set out on criminal paths.

Mr Abela said the government was committed to improve security in the country, describing the strategy as a new chapter in the prevention of crime and the protection of citizens.

Crime is becoming faceless, contactless and carried out from a distance and the nature of victimhood and police investigations is changing.

“If we are to keep pace, if we are to stop these crimes, we need to be innovative”, he stated.

Stopping crime before it happens and preventing the harm caused to victims must be preferable to picking up the pieces afterwards

The areas covered in the strategy comprise school based prevention initiatives, the drafting of a Youth Justice Act, enhanced policing for Crime Prevention, and the identification of crime families, to apply appropriate mitigating actions that address their particular needs.

The other recommendations are actions to reduce the incidence of specific crimes, re-offending and re-victimisation, and the design of situational crime prevention measures.

“With so many challenges we face as a society, prevention is better than cure. Stopping crime before it happens and preventing the harm caused to victims must be preferable to picking up the pieces afterwards. This is the philosophy that drove us to the drafting of this document and to measures that are achievable”, Mr Abela said.

The consultation period will remain open until November 30. The public can download the document and send their feedback on homeaffairs.gov.mt or konsultazzjoni.gov.mt.