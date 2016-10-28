Advert
Friday, October 28, 2016, 07:03

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that according to a European Commission survey which measured performance in key transport sectors, Maltese roads rank as the second worst in the whole of the European Union. In another story, it says
Malta’s permission for a Russian military replenishment fuel tanker to berth in the Grand Harbour was inexplicably withdrawn by the government yesterday following American and British pressure.

The Malta Independent says Independent MP Marlene Farrugia does not exclude that the Democratic Party of which last week she was elected leader will contest the next election under the Nationalist Party ticket.

L-Orizzont says that two former Civil Protection Officers in Gozo have been cleared of fraud and falsification of documents.

In-Nazzjon says that French experts want to take the debris of the plane crash in Malta last Monday to a specialised place in France for examination.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Russian warships will not be refuelled...

  2. Questions surround Monday's plane crash...

  3. Reach for your brollies: a wet and windy...

  4. Investigative team arrives in Malta to...

  5. Plane crash victims' identities remain...

  6. Planning Authority 'should be...

  7. PA demolishes illegal structures in the...

  8. Cars outpacing population growth

  9. Man dies after falling in Mosta...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed