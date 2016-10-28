Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that according to a European Commission survey which measured performance in key transport sectors, Maltese roads rank as the second worst in the whole of the European Union. In another story, it says

Malta’s permission for a Russian military replenishment fuel tanker to berth in the Grand Harbour was inexplicably withdrawn by the government yesterday following American and British pressure.

The Malta Independent says Independent MP Marlene Farrugia does not exclude that the Democratic Party of which last week she was elected leader will contest the next election under the Nationalist Party ticket.

L-Orizzont says that two former Civil Protection Officers in Gozo have been cleared of fraud and falsification of documents.

In-Nazzjon says that French experts want to take the debris of the plane crash in Malta last Monday to a specialised place in France for examination.