Suspended sentence for cultivating cannabis

A man was handed a suspended prison sentence today after being found guilty of cultivating a cannabis plant inside his bedroom.

Alistair David George Smith, 28, residing in Mtarfa, had admitted that the plant was for his own personal use. The case dated back to 2010.

The discovery came about quite by chance when police raiding the house of Kenneth Micallef in the limits of Rabat, noticed the car of the accused nearby.

Upon carrying out a search at the house of Mr Smith, police discovered the plant and two small bags of what appeared to be cannabis grass.

Cannabis grass was also discovered in the bedroom of the accused's brother, who admittted to having taken the buds without telling the accused.

Mr.Smith admitted to possession of cannabis in court but insisted that it was only for his own personal use and that it was his first experience of meddling with drugs.

The court, presided by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, noted that the accused's brother had never been called to testify. It condemned the man to 7 month jail term, suspended for two years. He was also fined €850. The court ordered the destruction of the drug.

Inspector Jesmond J Borg prosecuted. Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili were counsel to the accused.