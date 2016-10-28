Sliema Strand to get six storeys above 1800s house

Updated 3.37pm

The “hideous” development over an old Sliema townhouse was given the green light by the Planning Commission today, despite concerns that it was not in keeping with the surrounding area or national policies.



The commission approved the addition of six floors to a 19th-century house on the Sliema seafront, to the outrage of conservation lobbyists Astrid Vella and Carmel Cacopardo.



During today’s heated hearing both Ms Vella and Mr Cacopardo argued that the development violated the street width-to-floor height ratio. They also insisted the development would create a domineering blank facade blocking residents’ view.

The development would create a domineering blank facade blocking residents’ view

Commission chairwoman Elizabeth Ellul, however, agreed with architect Tancred Mifsud, who designed the development, that the project should go ahead despite being recommended for refusal.



During the hearing Mr Cacopardo insisted the commission was “defending the indefensible” when it argued that Sliema was already host to new apartment blocks amid old townhouses.



“You are saying that it is ruined so let’s keep on ruining it,” he said, to which the commission answered that if the clock could be turned back some 450 years, “to the time of [Ottoman general] Dragut” then the area would also look different.



On his part, the applying architect said that he had originally suggested designing the extension in a manner which complimented the surrounding architecture, but was instructed not to by the authorities.



“I could have done a copy and paste job of the building next door,” Mr Mifsud said.



The development was refused by Planning Authority predecessor Mepa back in 2011, and by the Appeals and Sanitary Board in 2014.



It was again recommended for refusal by the Case Officer, the Sanitary Officer and the Cultural Heritage Advisory when the developers re-applied in 2015.

Earlier this week, Ms Vella had predicted the result of today's vote, in a Talking Point in which she argued that the Planning Authority should be disbanded altogether.

On her way out of today's hearing Ms Vella was heard exclaiming “viva the uglification of Malta!”