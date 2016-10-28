Second generation immigrants in Malta have higher education level than natives

The proportion of tertiary educated second generation immigrants in Malta was 14.7 per cent higher than for persons with a native background, according to Eurostat figures published today.

The difference was also over five per cent in Portugal, Cyprus,, Hungary, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In contrast, the proportion was at least five per cent lower than counterparts with a native background in Belgium, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Finland.

The study also found that second generation immigrants had similar or even higher employment rate than persons with a native background in Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Portugal, Hungary, Finland and Poland.

In contrast, the employment rates of second generation immigrants were at least five percentage points lower than their counterparts with a native background in Belgium, Croatia, Latvia, Malta, Slovenia, Austria and Germany.