Russian ship clearance withdrawn after US, UK pressure

RFS Dubna during a 2013 visit to Malta.

Malta's permission for a Russian military replenishment fuel tanker to berth in the Grand Harbour was inexplicably withdrawn by the government yesterday following American and British pressure.

The support ship RFS Dubna had already been given diplomatic clearance by Malta’s Foreign Office last week to berth in Malta for three days starting November 4, as stated in a note verbale seen by Times of Malta.

However, sources said the government had to withdraw its clearance after protestations from the American and British governments, which are at loggerheads with Russia over the handling of the Syrian conflict.

The RFS Dubna does not officially form part of the controversial flotilla led by Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which moved into the Mediterranean on Monday on its way to Syria.

Contacted by this newspaper yesterday following news that the flotilla might be refuelling in Malta’s territorial waters, Foreign Minister George Vella insisted no Russian ship would be refuelled in Malta. However, he did not mention that the government had withdrawn its permission for a Russian military fuel tanker to berth in Malta next week.

The Russian flotilla requested clearance for refuelling in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Morocco.

But Spain came under diplomatic pressure from its Nato allies not to accede to the Russians, given the flotilla’s expected involvement in the Syrian conflict. Eventually, the Russian government withdrew the request, avoiding diplomatic embarrassment.

Reports then surfaced that the flotilla could be on its way to Malta for refuelling before heading to the eastern Mediterranean. When pressed, Dr Vella refused to say whether the Russians had made any request for military ships to visit.

The Russian government, through its embassy, filed the request on October 5

On Twitter later in the afternoon, Dr Vella said: “Malta will not be refuelling or bunkering any Russian ship in the Mediterranean.”

The government stuck to this line without reference to the diplomatic clearance it had given a week earlier for the Dubna to visit.

The official note says the Russian government, through its embassy, filed the request on October 5. Clearance was granted October 20, subject to standard conditions.

Sources said the Russian embassy was angered by the government’s volte face. Attempts to contact Russian ambassador Vladimir Malygin yesterday proved futile, while the American embassy was not in a position to comment.

The issue was also raised in Parliament yesterday, with PN MP Tonio Fenech asking Minister Vella to state clearly whether Malta was asked for permission to allow Russian ships to enter Malta. Again Minister Vella avoided a reply and reiterated his earlier position that no refuelling will be allowed.

Online activists Avaaz said yesterday Russian warships and submarines heading for Syria were likely to approach Malta to refuel. “Let’s urgently tell the Maltese government that we do not want to be complicit in war crimes and demand they prohibit entry,” it said.

In its petition to the Maltese government, Avaaz said the warships are carrying aircraft and weapons that could be used to blow Syrian hospitals and schools to pieces.