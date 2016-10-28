Proposed high-rise project on site of former Jerma Palace 'non-starter' - PA

The proposed project at the site of the former Jerma Palace Hotel in Marsascala is a “non-starter”, the Planning Authority said this morning.

The authority said it was informing the applicant of its decision through a screening letter.

The proposed project included the construction of three high rise buildings - two residential and a hotel tower constructed over the existing peninsula and reclaimed land. The proposed development also includes a 5,500-square metre lagoon and over 2,500-square metres of commercial space.

The PA said that although it held several pre-submission meetings with the developer and clearly indicated that the project as presented was not acceptable, the developer decided to forge ahead with the same proposal.

The authority recently issued an enforcement notice on the site noting that it had been left abandoned and in disarray for years, resulting in potential danger.