Paceville plans would turn swimming zones into 'stagnant creeks' - residents

Residents at this evening's meeting. Photo: Ivan Martin

The land reclamation projects proposed in the Paceville master plan would turn the swimming zones as far away as Exiles in Sliema into a "stagnant creek", residents complained this evening.

Speaking at a meeting for residents organised by Kamp Emerġenza Anbjent, resident Claire Bonello said the master plan raised questions over the future of the swimming zones.

Likening the future of areas like Exiles to the Msida yacht marina, Dr Bonello questioned whether the popular bays would be killed.

The meeting is ongoing.