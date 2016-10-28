Nationalist MPs walk out of Parliament as Konrad Mizzi rises to address the House
'Dr Mizzi is no minister in the eyes of the Opposition'
Nationalist MPs walked out of Parliament again today as soon as Minister Konrad Mizzi rose to address the House.
The Opposition has been calling for the resignation of Dr Mizzi since the Panama Papers revelations, which showed that the minister had set up a secret company in Panama.
The MPs walked out as Dr Mizzi started to reply to criticism on the energy section during the debate on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Budget vote.
Opposition whip David Agius said that the Opposition did not see Dr Mizzi as a minister because of his association with the Panama Papers scandal.
The Opposition had also walked out of Parliament when Dr Mizzi rose to reply to questions on the energy sector following a ministerial statement on the Paris Climate Change Convention on October 11.
Yet again we walked out of the Chamber as we do not recognize the legitimacy of a Minister who was caught with a secret company in Panama.
— David AGIUS (@davidagiusmp) October 28, 2016
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.