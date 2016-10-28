MCAST students to get access to Għammieri farm facilities
MOU signed between college and government
Huts, fields and greenhouses at the government's experimental farm in Għammieri are to be made available to researchers working for MCAST's centre for agriculture, aquaculture and animal sciences.
The huts will be modernised and subsequently used for both research and training purposes, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding signed today between Farming parliament secretary Roderick Galdes, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and MCAST.
The MOU will provide the government's Għammieri farm with student interns, technical advice and academic material for other entities present in Għammieri, Dr Galdes said.
Education Minister Bartolo bemoaned the fact the decline in popularity of agronomy as a study subject, and praised the MOU for giving students an opportunity to put the theory they learned into practice.
