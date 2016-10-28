Man cleared of drug charges... after nine years in court

A man has been acquitted of drug possession and trafficking in a case which has dragged on before the courts for the past nine years.

The man had been reported to the police by his own father after he found three pieces of cannabis resin wrapped in toilet paper inside his son's jacket.

He was arrested by the police following an investigation by the Drug Squad. While under police arrest, the man gave a statement without the assistance of a lawyer.

Adrian Abela, 30, from Żejtun was accused of possession of cannabis and other drugs in the vicinity of Liquid Club in San Ġwann.

The court, presided by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, based itself on recent judgments and dismissed the accused's statement as valid proof against him.

The court also noted that in spite of the case having dragged on for nine years, only three witnesses were called to testify and they did not include the accused’s father.

Moreover, the cannabis pieces found in his possession were never exhibited in court.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Angie Muscat were defence counsel.