EU's Mogherini to visit Malta next week

Federica Mogherini will be in Malta on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini will be in Malta next Wednesday, the European Commission has announced.

Mogherini will meet with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Foreign Minister George Vella, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela and Opposition leader Simon Busuttil during her brief visit.

The EU's top diplomat will also hold a question and answer session with students at the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies and meet the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign and European Affairs.

Mogherini is in Cyprus today discussing issues concerning reunification and will travel to Tunisia on Monday, where she is expected to participate in the inauguration of a project to depollute the Lake of Bizerte in the country's north.

Mogherini made local news earlier this week, when she posted on Twitter that the surveillance plane that crashed in Luqa on Monday "was not related to any of the EU activities".