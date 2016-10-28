Consolidated fund deficit at €63.6 million
The government’s consolidated fund registered a deficit of €63.6 million between January and September.
Recurrent revenue registered an increase of €112.7 million, whereas total expenditure went up by €14.7 million compared to the same period last year.
In January-September, recurrent revenue was recorded at €2,625.6 million, up from €2,512.9 million last year. The comparative increase of 4.5 per cent was primarily the result of higher income tax and social security which increased by €101.9 million and €52.3 million respectively.
Conversely, major decreases were recorded in proceeds from grants (€100.1 million).
Compared to January-September last year, total expenditure stood at €2,689.3 million up from €2,674.6 million, mainly as result of added outlays on recurrent expenditure which outweighed lower spending on capital expenditure and interest payments.
Recurrent expenditure stood at €2,313.4 million from €2,197.9 million last year. This was due to higher outlays on all components of recurrent expenditure whereby contributions to
government entities went up by €46.9 million and programmes and initiatives increased by €29.7 million.
The interest component of the public debt servicing costs stood at €170.2 million, down from €173.4 million last year.
Government’s capital expenditure witnessed a decline of €97.6 million, and was recorded at €205.7 million. This was mainly the result of lower spending on EU funded projects.
At the end of September 2016, central government debt stood at €5,529.2 million, up by €122.9 million over the corresponding period last year. This was the result of higher Malta Government Stocks and Treasury Bills, which added €147 million and €17.2 million respectively.
On the other hand, domestic loans with commercial banks and foreign loans went down by €56.4 million and €10.5 million respectively. Lower holdings by government funds in Malta Government Stocks resulted in an increase in debt of €20.1 million.
