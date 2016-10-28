Call for professional interpreter delays Paqpaqli case hearing

Mr Bailey and his lawyer Dr Demarco (left).

The court hearing of those facing charges in connection with the dramatic Paqpaqli crash last year was put off today after the defence requested a professional interpreter.

All 13 facing charges in connection with the crash that had left 23 people injured, some of them grievously, appeared in court for today’s hearing.

The accused are millionaire driver Paul Bailey, who, according to a magisterial inquiry, was mainly to blame for the incident, Tonio Darmanin, Tonio Cini, Agostino Degiorgio, Jonathan Tonna, Kevin Perry, Melvin Haber, Ian Keith Cilia Pisani, Jonathan Bruno, Julian Mannara, Christopher Sultana, David Bugeja and Brian Gatt.

When Magistrate Aaron Bugeja entered the court room, lawyer Giannella de Marco, who together with Steve Tonna Lowell was representing Mr Bailey, asked for the identity of the interpreters.

The court provided Dr de Marco with a list of practicing lawyers and a woman who was qualified in French rather than English.

After consulting her client, Dr de Marco requested a professional simultaneous interpreter who would be qualified as an interpreter in Maltese and English and insisted this was important in the interest of justice.

Magistrate Bugeja pointed out that while Dr de Marco had a right to this request, it would prolong proceedings.

The case was put off to a later date.