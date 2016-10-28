BOV reports profit before tax of €145.9 million

A gross final dividend of 8c52 per share (5c54 net) has been recommended by Bank of Valletta's board of directors at today's general meeting.

If approved, this would make for a final gross dividend for the year of 12c43 (8c08 net).

The directors also recommended a bonus share issue of one share for every 13 held to be allotted to shareholders on the bank's share register on January 17. These will be funded by a capitalisation of reserves amounting to €30 million.

The bank today reported a profit before tax of €145.9 million for the financial year ended September 30. These results include a one off gain arising on the disposal of BOV’s interest in Visa Europe which was acquired by Visa Inc.

This transaction resulted in a receipt of an upfront cash consideration, preference shares and a deferred cash payment. The total income on this transaction amounts to €27.5 million

Profit for the year before the Visa gain of €118.4 million, is marginally higher than the comparative period.

Key performance indicators were satisfactory with a pre-tax return on equity of 16.9 per cent and a cost/income ratio of 44.3 per cent.

These results were achieved during a period where high levels of liquidity continued to be experienced coupled with persisting low interest rates and within a context of steady economic growth on the local scene which contrasted

with a more subdued economic scenario in the euro area.

Operating results comprised both core and non-core items. Gains attributed to external non-core factors, namely fair value gains and share of profit from the insurance business, amounted to €17.1 million, or €9.4 million less than those recognised last year.

The decrease was attributable both to market movement, which was not as favourable as last year, as well as to lower share of income from insurance interests.

The improvement in net interest income and commissions were offset

by lower exchange earnings and a higher cost base. The prudent view towards impairment was retained.