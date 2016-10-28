Aircraft technical problem delays flight indefinitely
Air Malta's flight to Gatwick this morning has been delayed indefinitely due to a technical problem rendering the aircraft inoperable.
The airline's engineers are now working to repair the aircraft.
Air Malta said it will be seeing whether the aircraft could be used for the flight later or whether it would make arrangements to operate it with an alternative aircraft.
The flight was scheduled to leave Malta at 8.40am.
