Advert
Friday, October 28, 2016, 15:54

AFM rescues 539 migrants in course of FRONTEX operation

Patrol vessel picks up migrants off Libyan coast

The AFM's P62 vessel contributed to joint FRONTEX operations. Photo: AFM

The AFM's P62 vessel contributed to joint FRONTEX operations. Photo: AFM

An Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat rescued 539 migrants at sea in the course of a FRONTEX TRITON operation across the central Mediterranean. 

The AFM's P62, its largest patrol vessel, spent five days at sea as part of the Rome-coordinated operations, and rescued migrants in the vicinity of the Libyan coast who had taken to sea in inclement weather. 

"The rescues included the combined efforts of several other EU assets including the Italian Coastguard and NGO vessels," the AFM said in a statement. 

FRONTEX is the EU's border management agency. Its TRITON mission is led by Italy and involves voluntary contributions from 15 other European nations, including Malta.  

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Russian warships will not be refuelled...

  2. Investigative team arrives in Malta to...

  3. Nationalist MPs walk out of Parliament...

  4. PA demolishes illegal structures in the...

  5. Russian ship clearance withdrawn after...

  6. Maltese roads second worst in EU... but...

  7. Cars outpacing population growth

  8. The Mediterranean is warming fast,...

  9. Worker injured due to 'prehistoric'...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed