Friday, October 28, 2016, 10:17

Chris Bonett resigns from MFA vice-president

Chris Bonett has resigned from his post as Malta FA vice-president.

Dr Bonett, a lawyer by profession, handed in his resignation today after accepting an offer to take up the post of UEFA integrity officer.

Dr Bonett is the second high-profile MFA official to stand down this week after general secretary Bjorn Vassallo resigned to pursue a new job as director of European associations at world football body FIFA.

 

 

 

