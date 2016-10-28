Chris Bonett resigns from MFA vice-president
Chris Bonett has resigned from his post as Malta FA vice-president.
Dr Bonett, a lawyer by profession, handed in his resignation today after accepting an offer to take up the post of UEFA integrity officer.
Dr Bonett is the second high-profile MFA official to stand down this week after general secretary Bjorn Vassallo resigned to pursue a new job as director of European associations at world football body FIFA.
