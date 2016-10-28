Ranieri confident Foxes will start flying again

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is confident his team have turned a corner and will start stringing wins together after an underwhelming start to the season.

The champions have lost four of their nine Premier League games so far – more than they lost in the entirety of last season’s title-winning campaign.

All their defeats have come on the road, while they have three wins and two draws at home.

Leicester put in a much improved display against Crystal Palace last weekend, which allowed them to climb to 12th in the standings, and their manager said he saw signs that the team were getting back to their best.

“Against Crystal Palace, we were back to our philosophy, I recognised my players again. I want to continue in this way,” the Italian told a news conference.

“I think sooner or later we go back to winning.”

Standing in the way of Leicester recording back-to-back wins as well as a first away victory of the season is a trip to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur, who are fifth in the table and the only unbeaten team in the top flight.

“We know it will be a good match. Tottenham are a fantastic team. Last year they were very close to us and will continue to fight for the title,” Ranieri said.