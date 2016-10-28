Mazzarri not worried by EFL investigation

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri insists he is not worried by any potential sanctions the club face following allegations that they supplied false financial documents to the English Football League.

The allegations, reported in the Daily Telegraph yesterday, centre on Gino Pozzo’s sole takeover of the Hornets in 2014, where he assumed complete control from his father Giampaolo, and the alleged use of a forged banking letter.

The Hornets are now under investigation by the EFL and could face a fine or points deduction if the claims are proven to be accurate.

A statement released by the club earlier in the week said they taking “this matter extremely seriously” and went on to say they have started an independent investigation into the allegations.

The off-field drama comes at a time when Mazzarri has guided Watford to their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign, having taken 12 points from nine matches.

And the Italian says he is not concerned by the threat of any action from the EFL’s findings.

“I am not worried at all,” he said when asked about the possibility of a points deduction.

“The club have already made a statement on this situation and I’m on line with the club. I know what the club is doing. I don’t want to add anything else.

“Honestly it is something I am not interested in. The president has always done things in the right and correct way, that’s enough for me.”